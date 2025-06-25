Guwahati, Jun 25 (PTI) Seven businessmen have been arrested in Assam for allegedly evading tax by moving goods without proper documentation, an official release said on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of State Goods and Services Tax in a statement said that an FIR was lodged against seven individuals, proprietors of transport and logistics business.

They were allegedly found to be involved in the movement of taxable goods without proper documentation in violation of the provisions of the Assam Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, it said.

Based on intelligence inputs, teams from the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Wing conducted surprise inspections at the Azara Railway Yard, and Guwahati and Paltan Bazar Railway Yard on various dates.

"Till now, police have arrested seven people. Such search and seizure/arrest... will create deterrence for such activities and it will make them think twice before indulging in such activities," the statement said.

"It is seen that these individuals are involved in transporting huge quantities of goods without any documents, which also constitutes dealing with stolen property," it said.

The transporters and railway vendors that are involved in movement of such goods are guilty of criminal breach of trust in collaboration with the consignee and consignor of these goods, he said.

"Their acts constitute deliberate evasion of GST without documentation, warranting a thorough investigation for movements of stolen goods and, as well as, without proper documentation by the above-noted individuals and several other persons," the statement added.

