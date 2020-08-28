Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Due to heavy rainfall and flooding, 7 persons have died and 2 are missing in the last 3 days in Odisha, said Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner on Thursday.

"Due to heavy rainfall and flooding, 7 persons died in last 3 days--4 from Mayurbhanj district, 2 from Keonjhar and 1 from Sundergarh district and 2 persons are missing. Districts namely Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Boudh, Kendrapara and Sonepur have received maximum rain and facing a flood-like situation," Jena said during a press briefing.

"Around 7,000 people evacuated from low lying and vulnerable areas and shifted to safer areas. Dry fruits and cooked food are being provided to them," he added.

A low to medium flood is expected in Bramhani, Baiarani and Subarnarekha river system, Flood like situation may also arise in the Mahanadi river as the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area (Chhattisgarh and Western Odisha districts) in the next 24 hours, he said.

"Collectors, all the officials and concern department have been put on alert, and have been asked to keep a vigil on the situation, all possible precautionary measures are being taken to deal with the situation," he said.As per Special Relief Commissioner, total 20 Sluice Gates have been opened at the Hirakud reservoir to discharge floodwater, by 9 pm the water level at the reservoir is 622.58 ft, the Dam registered water inflow of 5.56 lakh cusec and outflow of 2.89 lakh cusec. (ANI)

