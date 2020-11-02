Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) Seven people from Haryana have been booked for allegedly siphoning off Rs 2.52 lakh from a bank ATM in Thane's Vartak Nagar area, police said on Monday.

An official said the accused withdrew Rs 2.52 lakh from the ATM in December last year and then tampered with the machine in such a way that the transaction was not recorded with the bank.

The seven used online mode to transfer the money into various accounts, the official informed.

He identified the accused as Imran Abdul Sakur Khan, Mohammad Vazid Sakhbira, Mohammad Irfan Usman, Javed Harun Khan, Mustafil Jamil Khan, Mohammad Ajar Mohammad Tahir and Mohammad Salim Abdul Rashid, adding that no arrests had been made so far.

