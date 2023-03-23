Noida, Mar 23 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh roadways bus and an over-speeding Mercedes-Benz car collided on a road in Greater Noida on Thursday, leaving seven people injured, police said.

The luxury car was hit from behind when the two vehicles were near the Hindon flyover at the Knowledge Park area around 1 pm, they said.

Citing eyewitness accounts, police said the car was moving at a fast pace and after overtaking the bus, its driver applied brakes suddenly causing the collision.

"The drivers of the Mercedes-Benz and the roadways bus suffered injuries in the crash and were taken to the Jaypee Hospital for treatment. Five occupants of the bus received minor injuries and were discharged soon,” a local police official said.

Police identified the injured car driver as Raghav Gupta, a businessman living in Greater Noida, while the bus driver is Nisaar Khan, a native of Agra.

Gupta was headed to his factory in the phase 2 area of Noida while the bus was on its way to Delhi from Agra, police said.

