Gurugram, March 23: The police on Thursday arrested a woman web designer for allegedly extorting Rs 2 lakh from two persons by filing a fake gang-rape case against them at the Sector 53 police station in Gurugram.

The woman, who lives in Noida, had already extorted Rs 2 lakh from the duo and was demanding Rs 4 lakh more by threatening to get them arrested, the police said on Thursday. Mumbai Shocker: Man Meets Woman Posing As ‘Royal’ From Rajasthan, Extorts Money by Threatening To Upload Her Private Photos on Social Media; Arrested.

The woman had already taken Rs 2 lakh but before she could extort Rs 4 lakh more, the police laid a trap and arrested her on Thursday. Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, a case under the relevant sections of IPC has been registered against the woman at the Sector 53 police station. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Befriends Man, Threatens to Show Their Private Video to His Wife and Extorts Rs 33 Lakh From Him.

During interrogation, it came to light that she had lodged a similar fake rape case at a police station in Delhi's Rohini area. "The woman was produced before a court on Thursday, which remanded her to judicial custody," Virender Vij, ADCP (East), told IANS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2023 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).