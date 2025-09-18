Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has arrested a man with 7 kg and 122 grams of heroin. The arrested, identified as Yasin Mohammad, is a known smuggler who has four prior cases under the NDPS, Arms Act, and snatching, said the police.

"The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has achieved significant success in the Chief Minister's anti-drug campaign by recovering 7 kg and 122 grams of heroin. We also arrested Yasin Mohammad, a known smuggler who has four prior cases under the NDPS, Arms Act, and snatching," Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told ANI.

"Investigation revealed that Jagpreet, Yasin's accomplice from their time together in Ludhiana Jail in 2023-24, is involved in their drug cartel. The consignment was picked up from the Ajnala sector. Yasin's interrogation indicated this was their third or fourth consignment. They operated by establishing points near the Tarn Taran border for handover, with Jagpreet distributing the drugs in the Malwa area," he added.

The Commissioner of Police has said that the police have started the operation to nab Jagpreet, Yasin's accomplice, a notorious smuggler and criminal with four cases under the NDPS and Arms Act in Ferozepur, Ludhiana.

"We are looking to catch Jagpreet, a notorious smuggler and criminal with four cases under NDPS and Arms Act in Ferozepur, Ludhiana, which will lead to the dismantling of their entire network... The police are also working on identifying financial linkages and other incriminating evidence to completely smash the network," he said.

Meanwhile, in a joint operation, the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force apprehended a narco-smuggler with a huge consignment of narcotics near the village Beharwal in Amritsar on Wednesday.

According to the BSF PRO, acting on specific intelligence, the joint team intercepted a suspected motorcycle and detained the rider, who turned out to be a narco-smuggler.

A large bag seized from his possession contained 23 packets of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 25.9 kgs) and a pistol with 2 magazines. A mobile phone, apart from the motorcycle, was also recovered. The contraband is suspected to have been dropped via drone from across the border.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as a resident of the village of Beharwal. Recovered items & the accused have been handed over to ANTF Amritsar for further investigation and legal action, said the BSF.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force apprehended four people and recovered a pistol with drug money and a drone with heroin in three separate operations along the Punjab border.

On Sunday night, acting on specific input, the BSF troops placed an ambush in a suspected area between the villages Palla Megha and Kilche of Ferozepur, and subsequently apprehended one person with the recovery of one pistol with three live rounds, 45 gms of narcotics, ₹19,480 Indian currencies, one mobile and one bike from his possession. The delinquent is a resident of the village Kamlewala, Ferozepur, said the BSF in a press release.

On the Amritsar border, while tracking a drone movement, BSF troops apprehended three suspects from an area adjacent to the village of Mode. Questioning is underway to disclose their motive and find linkages, said the BSF.

In the morning hours on Monday, the BSF troops on duty at the Amritsar border recovered a one DJI Mavic three Classic drone along with a one packet of heroin (Gross Weight- 576 Grams) from a farming field of the village of Nesta. (ANI)

