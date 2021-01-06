Bhopal, Jan 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 730 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 2,46,048, the health officials said.

With eight more persons succumbing to the virus, the death toll rose to 3,670, they said.

A total of 633 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 2,33,862.

Of the new fatalities, three died in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Khargone, Hoshangabad and Chhindwara, the official said.

Out of the 730 new cases, Indore accounted for 191 and Bhopal 152.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 55,916, including 895 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 40,185 with 586 fatalities.

Indore now has 2,524 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2009.

With 26,735 new tests in the state in the last 24- hours, the overall number of tests rose to around 48 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,46,048, new cases 730, death toll 3,670, recovered 2,33,862, active cases 8516, number of tests so far 48,00,862.

