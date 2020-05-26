India News | 74 Lakh Meals Provided to Migrants Travelling in 3,274 Trains Till May 25

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Indian Railways has distributed more than 74 lakh free meals to the migrants returning to their native places in 3,274 Shramik Special trains operationalised across the country till May 25.

According to the Ministry, more than 44 lakh passengers have reached their native state through the 'Shramik special' trains so far, and on May 25 alone, 223 such trains were ferrying 2.8 lakh passengers.

Apart from the free meals, over 1 crore water bottles have been given to the migrants traveling in these trains.

Apart from the 'Shramik special' trains, the Railways is also running 15 pairs of special trains connecting different states to New Delhi and plans to start 200 more timetabled trains on 1st June.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways had decided to operate "Shramik Special" trains from May 1, during the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown imposed due to COVID-19. (ANI)

