New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'caste politics' and said that out of four states, where the grand old party has formed government 75 per cent of Chief Ministers are from the OBC community.

"Where PM Modi was speaking this, he should have seen who is the CM there, Bhupesh Baghel who belongs to the OBC category. We have four governments, Chhattisgarh - OBC, Rajasthan - OBC, Karnataka - OBC...75 per cent of it is OBC apart from Himachal Pradesh. You are raising the question, you tell us how many Brahmin CMs (of BJP) are there. If you'd use casteism then how would you do justice for the whole country...," said Pramod Tiwari.

Notably, Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka; Bhupesh Baghel Chief Minister of Chhatisgarh and Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan are the OBC face of Congress in these states.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that after independence, Congress ruled the country for a long time, but it never gave reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBC), hence people have to understand their mentality.

Addressing two public rallies in the Mungeli and Mahasamund districts of Chhatisgarh on Monday, PM Modi said, "Nowadays some great Congress leaders from Delhi are propagating my caste in their meetings. They keep saying that Modi is OBC. Earlier in the elections held in the country, these people were calling the entire OBC community a thief in the name of Modi. What they did with the Sahu community here (an influential OBC community with a large population in Chhattisgarh) for five years is also not hidden from anyone."

He said, "You have to recognize the mentality of Congress. This is the same Congress that ran the government from Panchayat to Parliament, people gave them the opportunity to run the government, but they did not give reservation to the OBC community. This is the same Congress that did not give constitutional status to the OBC Commission. This is the same Congress that did not implement OBC reservation in medical colleges."

The Prime Minister said, "This is an example of how much hatred Congress has towards the OBC community. It is Congress that insulted Baba Saheb (Bhimrao) Ambedkar. It is Congress itself that conspired to end Baba Saheb's politics. It is BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) which made Baba Saheb's Panchteerth."

Earlier, launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that PM Modi is sitting on a throne of responsibility and will have to answer questions.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bhupesh Baghel said "PM Modi is coming to Chhattisgarh and abusing me, making false allegations. I am from OBC too. When he was the CM of Gujarat, he made amendments and came to OBC. You are sitting on a throne of responsibility and will have to answer questions. Why don't you do a caste census? What are you afraid of? When there is criticism, it is to the PM post, not on any specific person."

He further alleged that if there was a search for the biggest liar, then PM Modi's name would come up.

Notably, voting was held on 20 out of a total of 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh on November 7. Voting for the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17. (ANI)

