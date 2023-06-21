Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21(ANI): At least eight people were injured in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday after a flyover slab collapsed, said police.

The injured were rushed to the KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

Also Read | Sasikanth Senthil, 2009 Batch Ex-IAS Officer of Karnataka Cadre, Front Runner for Tamil Nadu Congress Chief Post.

Two persons have sustained serious head injuries.

A case has been registered under section 337 of The Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

Also Read | PM Modi-Elon Musk Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Discusses Spirituality With Tesla CEO (Watch Video).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)