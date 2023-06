New Delhi, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that apart from discussing energy with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, they also touched upon the topic of spirituality.

Modi met Musk on Tuesday as part of his three-day state visit to the US, where he met several prominent personalities from across the spectrum. Elon Musk Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi: I’m a Fan of Modi, Plan To Visit India Next Year, Says Tesla and SpaceX CEO (Watch Video).

PM Modi meets CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, in New York City

"Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality," the prime minister said in a tweet. Musk reacted: "Great conversation" with Modi.

The Tesla CEO also posted about his meeting with Modi in New York: "It was an honour to meet again".

After the meeting, Musk said that his electric vehicle and battery company will now come to India "as soon as it is humanly possible".

"I am a fan of Modi. India is great for solar energy investment. We are also hoping to bring Starlink internet to India," the outgoing Twitter CEO told reporters. "I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world," he added.

PM Modi Meets Elon Musk: Tesla CEO Says ‘I Am A Fan Of Modi’; Shares Plan For Investment In India

Musk recently discussed the meaning of life and whether he believes in God on the Full Send Podcast. Elon Musk Meets PM Narendra Modi in US, Says 'India Has More Promise Than Any Other Large Country' (Watch Video).

"I would say I generally agree with the teaching of Christianity, but I'm not religious. I've never been particularly religious," he said. When asked if he believed in God, Musk answered, "Something created the universe, or the universe is here."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).