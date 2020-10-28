Aizawl, Oct 28 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,607 on Wednesday as 80 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Twenty-seven school students, the majority of them staying in hostels, 11 Army jawans, and one Mizoram Armed Police (MAP) personnel are among the new patients, he said.

The Army jawans and the MAP personnel had returned from other states, the official said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 76, followed by two in Lawngtlai and one each in Khawzawl and Saitual districts, he said.

Sixty-three of the 80 new cases have been locally transmitted, the official said.

A woman has re-tested positive for coronavirus a few days after she was discharged from a COVID-19 care centre in Aizawl, he said.

Mizoram now has 374 active coronavirus cases, while 2,233 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 85.66 per cent, he said.

The state has tested 1,07,812 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

