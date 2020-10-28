Bangalore, October 28: Karnataka is having its first elections on Wednesday for four legislative council seats — two each from teachers and graduates constituencies in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Voting started from 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. COVID-19 positive voters will be allowed to vote in the last hour.

The reason behind the election is due to the retirement of four members of the council. The polling was earlier supposed to take place before June 30, however, due to the pandemic, it got postponed. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: First Phase Voting Begins, 1,066 Candidates in Fray for 71 Seats.

Forty candidates are trying their luck in four seats and counting of the votes will take place on November 2. The Election Commission issued strict guidelines that need to be following during the voting process amid the coronavirus pandemic. From wearing masks to maintaining social distancing and sanitising the booths, all the safety guidelines are being followed.

The election is crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it lacks a majority in the state Legislative Council. Bihar is also having its first phase of Assembly elections amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. Voting began in 71 Assembly constituencies of the state amid tight security by following all the COVID-19 precautions.

