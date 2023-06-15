Kendrapara, Jun 15 (PTI) A 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man 50 years younger than her in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Thursday.

The accused had offered her a lift to her daughter‘s house on his motorcycle in a village in Kendrapara district on Wednesday evening and committed the offence, the police.

The octogenarian woman was waiting at Kahuna Chhack for a bus to visit her daughter's house when a young man offered her a lift.

But the accused took her to an isolated place at Madanpur and sexually assaulted her. The old woman is hospitalized with severe injuries to her private parts at the Community Health Center (CHC) in Rajnagar, said medical officer Asutosh Barik.

Senior police officers rushed to the hospital and recorded her statement. We have formed a team to track down the accused. Police are also examining nearby CCTV footage to nab the accused, said Sandhyarani Beuria, the Sub- Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Pattamundai.

