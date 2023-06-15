Mumbai, June 15: Police found the headless body of Anjali Singh, a 23-year-old woman who resided in Naigaon, at Patan bunder in Mira Bhayandar on June 2, prompting them to find the killers. The cops were able to arrest the accused within days. The murderers, identified as Mintu Singh, her husband, and his brother Chunchun, were nabbed on June 3. How did the police succeed in finding the culprits even with fewer resources? The answer is body tattoos. The headless body had a trishul (trident), damru (pellet drum) and Om (in Hindi) tattoos on her left arm, by which the police were able to identify the woman.

On June 2nd, at approximately 8 am, conservancy workers assigned to tidy up Uttan Beach in Uttan, a coastal town in Maharashtra's Thane district, made a distressing discovery. While carrying out their duties, they came across a bag that aroused their suspicion. Upon opening it, they were shocked to find the lifeless body of a woman inside. Without delay, they promptly notified the local police station about the grim finding. Upon investigation, the police discovered that the bag contained the mutilated remains of a woman, with her head missing. The body had been gruesomely severed into two parts, and the accused beheaded the woman, stuffed her headless body in a suitcase and flung it into the sea, believing that they had covered their tracks well. Anjali Murder Case: Husband Mintu Rambrij Singh, Brother-in-Law Arrested After Woman's Headless Body Was Found at Uttan Beach in Thane.

How Did Police Identify The Deceased?

The woman had tattoos of a trident (trishul), a pellet drum (damru), and the sacred symbol "Om" inscribed in Hindi on her left arm. The police relied on these distinctive tattoos as a potential means of identifying the deceased woman. Following an extensive investigation that involved contacting approximately 40 tattoo artists around the city, the police successfully identified the artist. Thane Shocker: Woman’s Headless Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase on Beach in Uttan Area of Mira-Bhayandar.

After questioning, the police learned the woman with the tattoo was named Anjali Singh, a resident of Naigaon. Acting on this lead, law enforcement officers proceeded to her residence, discovering that her husband, Mintu (31), was missing. According to a police official, Mintu, originally from Bihar, worked as a security guard.

A manhunt was launched for Mintu, who was found at Dadar Railway Station on June 9, ready to flee. As per the police, Mintu has admitted to committing the murder, claiming that it took place on May 24 following a heated argument with his wife, Anjali. Mintu's suspicions of her engaging in an extramarital affair were the reason behind the argument. In a fit of rage, Mintu forcefully struck Anjali's head against a wall, resulting in her death. Subsequently, Mintu allegedly called his elder brother, Chunchun (35), to dispose of Anjali's dead body.

