New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): As 125 terrorists have been neutralized by security forces this year till Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir, an intelligence report suggests 141, including 82 foreigners, are still active in the Union Territory (UT).

Of the total 141 active terrorists, the report mentions, that 59 are locals who are recruited by different terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) among others.

The report, available with key security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, also mentions that the figure of the currently active terrorists in the UT is noticed despite of neutralization of 125 terrorists, including 34 foreign terrorists, there between January 1 and July 5 this year.

In June (this year) alone, a maximum of 34 terrorists, including six foreigners and 28 locals, were neutralized by the security forces. The number of terrorists neutralized in January was 20, seven in February, 13 in March, 24 in April and 27 in May.

As per a report available till June 28 this year, those neutralized by security forces belong to LeT (68), JeM (29) and HM (16).

As per the report, 69 recruitments were also taken place this year till July 5 while the number was 142 last year.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on maximum vigilance amid the intelligence report.

As per inputs, a top government official citing another intelligence input said, nearly 200 terrorists are also waiting on launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.

Considering threat assessment, patrolling of Border Security Force (BSF) as well as Army has been more frequent along the LoC to foil any infiltration attempt, said the official, privy to the development.

The official said the terrorists are learnt to use "tunnel and riverine" areas to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.

Another official said the terrorists are now trying the Rajouri-Poonch routes, the areas of south of Pir Panjal. "The focus of infiltration has largely now shifted to the south of Pir Panjal."

The overall situation along the LoC has been peaceful since the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in 2021. (ANI)

