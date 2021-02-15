Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Eighty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, pushing the infection tally to 3,19,005, even as the toll remained at 2,781 with no new death due to the disease reported on Monday, according to a health department bulletin.

The state has 1,365 active cases of the novel coronavirus, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,14,859 people have recovered from the infection in Rajasthan, it said.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 517 in Jaipur, 305 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 122 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 18 were recorded in Jodhpur, 15 in Jaipur, 12 in Kota, eight each in Bhilwara and Banswara, five in Udaipur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state, according to the bulletin.

