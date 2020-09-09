Muzaffarnagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Eighty-two more COVID-19 cases were detected in Muzaffarnagar, taking the district's total number of active cases to 961, officials said on Wednesday.

The new cases include four bank employees and two health workers of the district hospital, they said.

Also Read | PUBG Latest Update Downloaded by Indian Mobile Gamers Despite Ban; Here’s How Players in India Have Been Able to Continue Playing The Game.

Meanwhile, the SSP office remained closed as a police official had tested COVID-19 positive.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 51 more coronavirus patients have recovered from the infections, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,921 in the district.

Also Read | WhatsApp ‘Crash Code’ Messages Aka Text Bombs Can Delete Chats And Crash Your Mobile Phone; Here’s How to Protect.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)