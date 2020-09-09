Mumbai, September 9: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) was banned by the Indian government on September 2. In spite of the ban, Indians are still playing the game. PUBG lovers in India can play the updated version of the game by downloading PUBG Mobile OBB file from Google Chrome. Once the link - https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/tencent- is opened, people can click on an option “APK download”.

After clicking on “Download APK” PUBG will be installed in mobile phone with new logo of the game. People will be able to play the latest version of the game once “OBB” is completely downloaded. It will take six to seven minutes depending upon the internet speed. PUBG Banned in India: Gaming App Among 118 Chinese Mobile Apps Banned by Modi Government; Check Complete List.

To download the PUBG’s updated version 1.0.0, one needs at least 3 GB space in his/her mobile. More than 1 GB mobile data is also required to download the game for playing Erangle 2.0 version. The new version of the game has better user interface and graphics than previous one. Notably, PUBG players will not be able to find the game on Google and Apple play store.

Here are details To Download The Updated Version of PUBG:

PUBG Mobile is no longer available to download for the Android and iOS users in the country. However, the game can still be played for users who have it installed on their smartphones sans updates. It is still unclear whether PUBG lovers will be able to use a VPN (virtual private network) and access the game like with TikTok. PUBG Banned in India: Player Unknown Battle Ground, Ludo World Among 118 Chinese Apps Banned, Action Comes After Fresh Chinese Incursion in Ladakh.

However, the government banned 2 VPN networks to access the Chinese short-video making app in the fresh app ban list. PUBG was banned on an order by the Ministry of Information and Technology (MeitY), which also banned 117 other popular apps from China over national security concerns.

Meanwhile, PUBG Corporation on Tuesday said it has made the decision to no longer authorise the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India, opening the possibility of the ban being lifted. The popular game is distributed in India by Tencent Holdings.

