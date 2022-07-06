Karimganj (Assam) [India], July 6 (ANI): Police seized nearly 8300 cough syrup bottles from a Tripura-bound truck in the Churaibari area in Assam's Karimganj district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Faraz and Samir Ahmed. Both of them hail from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Karimganj district police, the truck was coming from Ghaziabad toward Tripura.

Niranjan Das, in charge of the Churaibari police post, said that the police team on Wednesday had stopped the truck at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border which was coming from Ghaziabad towards Tripura.

"During checking, we had recovered 26 cartoons of cough syrup and about 8300 bottles from the truck. We have arrested the driver and co-driver of the truck and registered a case under the Section of NDPS Act," Das said. (ANI)

