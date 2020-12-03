Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rose to 2,83,689 with 878 new infections being reported on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the city rose to 10,857 with 18 new fatalities.

The financial capital of the country reported less than 1,000 cases on the fifth day in a row.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 2,58,112, around 91 per cent of the tally, with 764 more patients being discharged from hospitals during the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 13,154 from 13,060 on Wednesday.

So far over 19.39 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city.

The average doubling rate of cases in Mumbai is 232 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.30 per cent.

There are 450 containment zones and 5,369 sealed buildings.

