New Delhi, December 3: The fourth round of meeting between the Centre and leaders of farm unions representing farmers protesting against recently enacted farm laws concluded on Thursday evening. The meeting was held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The next round of talks is scheduled to take place on December 5 to break the deadlock over the controversial farm laws. The meeting went on for almost seven hours. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured that the minimum support price would continue.

Tomar said, "People have reservations on MSP (Minimum Support Price). I would like to reiterate that the MSP system will continue and we will assure farmers about it." He also stated that the government was discussing the issue with farmers without any ego. Farmer Leaders, In Meeting With Govt, Call For Special Parliament Session to Abolish New Farm Laws.

The Minister said, "Some points have been raised in previous meetings & today's meet. Farmer unions are mainly concerned about these. Govt has no ego, it was discussing with farmers with an open mind. Farmers are concerned that the new laws will end APMCs." Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, Other Farmer Leaders Refuse Lunch Offered by Govt, Eat Their Own Food (Watch Video).

During the meeting, the farmers' leaders also demanded a special session of the Parliament to abolish the new farm laws. Earlier in the day, farmers refused to budge from their stand of not calling off the protest until the Centre repeals the farm laws.

