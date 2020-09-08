Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Eight-eight more people, including 18 jail inmates and 11 employees of a sugar mill, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar as the number of active cases in the district rose to 930 on Tuesday, officials said.

Two policemen, a medical staff and a bank staff are also among the new cases in the district, they said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, reports of 315 samples were received on Tuesday. She said 70 more people recovered from the infection, bringing the recovery count to 1,870 in the district.

Thirty-two jail inmates have tested COVID-19 positive within two days. So far 411 jail inmates in the district have been found infected with the coronavirus.

