Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A total of 8,852 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,821 in Bengaluru, 106 deaths and 7,101 recoveries were reported from Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 3,35,928, including 88,091 active cases.

As many as 5,589 people have succumbed to the deadly virus while 2,42,229 have successfully recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities. (ANI)

