Ahmedabad Weather Today: The stage is set for the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where defending champions India will face New Zealand. Scheduled for Sunday, 8 March, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the match will determine the next global champions of the 20-over format. With India aiming to become the first host nation to defend their T20 crown and New Zealand seeking their maiden title, fans are closely monitoring the local weather conditions ahead of the evening start. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in T20Is Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast

Cricket enthusiasts can expect uninterrupted play, as the weather forecast for Ahmedabad on Sunday is highly favourable. According to the latest meteorological updates, there is a 0 percent chance of rain affecting the fixture.

The city is currently experiencing early summer conditions. The daytime weather will be sunny and hot, with maximum temperatures peaking between 38°C and 40°C. As the match progresses into the evening, conditions will cool down significantly, with temperatures settling between 22°C and 27°C under clear skies. Humidity levels are expected to remain relatively low at around 25 percent, accompanied by a light north-westerly breeze of around 6 mph.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

Rain Rules and Reserve Day Contingency

While the current forecast predicts a full 40-over contest, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has standard weather contingencies in place. Should unseasonal rain intervene, an additional 120 minutes have been allocated on match day to help force a result. To constitute an official knockout match, both teams must bat for a minimum of 10 overs.

If the match cannot be completed on Sunday, a reserve day is scheduled for Monday, 9 March. Play would resume from the exact point it was halted. In the highly unlikely event that the reserve day is also washed out, India and New Zealand would be declared joint winners of the tournament.

