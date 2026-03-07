Dubai, March 7: The gold price in Dubai remained elevated on Saturday, March 7, maintaining the significant gains recorded earlier in the week. The retail rate for 24-carat gold in the "City of Gold" stands at AED 636.00 per gram, while the popular 22-carat jewelry gold is retailing at AED 589.00 per gram. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 5, in AED, USD and INR.

This price stability comes as international bullion markets react to shifting economic forecasts and a steady appetite for safe-haven assets among global investors. Silver Rate Today, March 07, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 7:

Purity Unit AED (Dirhams) USD (Dollars) INR (Rupees) 24K 1 Gram 636.00 173.18 15,741.14 10 Grams 6,360.00 1,731.80 1,57,411.40 1 Tola 7,418.18 2,019.91 1,83,602.41 22K 1 Gram 589.00 160.38 14,577.88 10 Grams 5,890.00 1,603.80 1,45,778.80 1 Tola 6,869.91 1,870.62 1,70,039.06 21K 1 Gram 564.75 153.78 13,977.69 10 Grams 5,647.50 1,537.80 1,39,776.90 1 Tola 6,587.16 1,793.68 1,63,038.54 18K 1 Gram 484.00 131.79 11,979.11 10 Grams 4,840.00 1,317.90 1,19,791.10 1 Tola 5,645.32 1,537.21 1,39,726.06

Dubai Gold Rate Today: Factors Influencing Today's Rates

Global spot gold prices have been supported by a cooling US labor market, which has fueled expectations that central banks may ease interest rate hikes sooner than previously anticipated. Since gold is a non-yielding asset, lower interest rates generally increase its appeal compared to traditional savings or bonds.

Furthermore, the local price in Dubai is influenced by the Dirham's peg to the US Dollar. As the dollar experiences minor fluctuations against other major currencies, the relative cost of gold for international tourists fluctuates accordingly, impacting the daily retail rates set by the Dubai Jewellery Group. Gold Rate Today, March 07, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

While the UAE offers a 5% VAT on jewelry, tourists can claim a significant portion of this back at the airport through the "Planet" tax-free kiosks. Buyers are encouraged to always request a "Tax-Free" tag when making their purchase. Additionally, it is standard practice in Dubai for retailers to display the daily rate clearly, with "making charges" being the only negotiable component of the final price.

