Following a dramatic finish with Russia in the finals, India were declared the joint winners of inaugural FIDE Online Chess Olympiad and congratulatory messages are pouring in for them. Joining the bandwagon, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his official Twitter page and congratulated Vidit Gujrathi and Co for their ‘dedication and hard work’. The PM also mentioned that India’s triumph will also inspire all the budding chess players in the nation. The Indian team certainly dominated the gala tournament and reached their maiden Chess Olympiad finals. In fact, India were set to be the lone winners of the tournament but Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost their games on time and the trophy was shared. India, Russia Declared Joint Winners of Inaugural FIDE Online Chess Olympiad After Controversial Finish.

Nevertheless, the Modi was certainly thrilled by India’s chess and he heaped praises on them. “Congratulations to our chess players for winning the FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad. Their hard work and dedication are admirable. Their success will surely motivate other chess players. I would like to congratulate the Russian team as well,” wrote the Indian PM on the micro-blogging website. Have a look.

View Post:

Congratulations to our chess players for winning the FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad. Their hard work and dedication are admirable. Their success will surely motivate other chess players. I would like to congratulate the Russian team as well. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2020

Owing to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, FIDE announced the Olympiad for the first time in the online format. The Indian team, being represented by Captain Vidit Gujrathi, former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, young prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, Pentala Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh.

Well, the triumph is certainly historic for India. However, they aren’t completely pleased with the decision. Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh weren’t able to make their move in time due to loss in internet connection and were declared defeated. Owing to which, Russia also became the winners. Nevertheless, India have also filed an official appeal against the result and FIDE said the issue is under investigation.

