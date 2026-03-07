Cody Rhodes is once again the Undisputed WWE Champion. On the latest broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown, held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre to capture the company's top prize. The title change significantly alters the championship landscape as the roster prepares for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this April. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

The Main Event: Cody Rhodes Reclaims the Gold

The main event was a direct fallout from the recent Elimination Chamber premium live event, where McIntyre's interference cost Rhodes a victory. General Manager Nick Aldis mandated the title defence, leading to a physical back-and-forth contest between the two rivals.

The match featured several near-falls and an extended period without an official after an accidental referee bump. The decisive turning point occurred when McIntyre attempted to use a steel chair. Jacob Fatu intervened, pulling the weapon away from the champion. Rhodes capitalised on the brief distraction, executing a top-rope cutter followed by his signature Cross Rhodes to secure the pinfall and his third WWE Championship.

AND NEW!!!@CodyRhodes is heading to WrestleMania as the NEW Undisputed WWE Champion!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zM3uz8X6m7 — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2026

Rhodes is now scheduled to defend the title against Randy Orton, the men's Elimination Chamber winner, at WrestleMania 42.

Title Defences and Number One Contenders

Earlier in the programme, Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his United States Championship. Hayes hosted an open challenge, which was answered by AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. Hayes retained the title after a competitive 11-minute bout.

The tag team divisions also saw significant movement to determine future challengers. In the women's division, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated Giulia and Kiana James to become the number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest and R-Truth emerged victorious in a Tag Team Turmoil match. The duo outlasted several teams, including The Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, The Wyatt Sicks, and Los Garza, to earn a future title opportunity for the WWE Tag Team Championship. The Reinvention of Jeff Hardy: Injury Recovery, WWE Negotiations and 'The Spinal Destination'.

WrestleMania Confrontations

The broadcast also focused on building high-profile matches for WrestleMania. Randy Orton opened the show to address his upcoming main event spot, before delivering an RKO to Trick Williams, who had interrupted the segment.

Additionally, Women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley engaged in a tense, in-ring confrontation with WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill. Both competitors exchanged verbal warnings ahead of their scheduled championship bout, establishing the parameters of their upcoming rivalry without any physical altercation. In a shorter match on the card, Oba Femi secured a swift victory over Johnny Gargano.

