Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Nine more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Monday as 1,748 new cases took the state's infection count to 2,00,495, a health bulletin said.

So far, 1,926 people have died from the disease in the state.

Jaipur has reported the maximum 376 deaths till now, followed by 186 in Jodhpur, 143 in Ajmer, 141 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota and 95 in Bharatpur.

On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 1,748 new cases, including 315 in Jaipur; 234 in Jodhpur; 201 in Bikaner; 120 in Alwar; 117 in Sriganganagar; 88 in Nagaur; and 78 in Ajmer, the bulletin said.

Currently, 15,889 people are under treatment in the state.

According to the bulletin, 1,82,680 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment till now.

