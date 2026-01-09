Indore, January 9: Three people, including the daughter of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, were killed in a road accident on early Friday near Tejaji Nagar Bypass in Ralamandal, Indore. Another woman was seriously injured in the accident. The victims included Prerna, the daughter of Bala Bachchan, a prominent Congress leader who served as Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister in the past and is currently the MLA from Rajpur constituency.

Prerna was travelling in a car that collided violently with a truck, completely mangling the vehicle. According to the police, they were returning from some function. The other two deceased were identified as Sandhu and Prakhar. Indore Road Accident: 3 Killed, 25 Others Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns Near Chandravatiganj in Sanwer.

A fourth passenger, another young woman, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. According to preliminary police reports, the high-impact collision happened in the pre-dawn hours, possibly due to low visibility or high speed.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving alerts. The police promptly secured the area, recovered the bodies, and transported them to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. Hit-and-Run Caught on Camera in Indore: Class 8 Boy Sent Flying in Air After Speeding Car Hits Scooter on Annapurna Road, Dies; Father and Sister Sustain Injuries (Watch Video).

Authorities have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause, including potential factors like road conditions, vehicle speed, or driver error. The truck driver is under scrutiny as part of the probe. However, police sources said he fled the scene.

The incident has sent shockwaves through political circles in Madhya Pradesh, with tributes pouring in for the victims. Bala Bachchan's family is grieving the sudden loss of their daughter, while condolences have been extended from across party lines.

Bypass routes like Tejaji Nagar have witnessed similar fatal accidents in the past. Residents and activists are calling for stricter enforcement of traffic rules and better infrastructure to prevent such tragedies. The police have appealed to witnesses for information and urged caution on highways during early morning hours when low visibility persists due to dense fog.

