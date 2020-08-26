Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police have detained two persons and seized 90 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 4 lakh in Kesarapalle area of Krishna district on Tuesday.

The Circle Inspector (CI) of Gannavaram police station told the media that two persons Gugulot Nandaraju and Malavat Sai Kumar were detained with 90 kg of ganja while they were transporting the narcotic substance from Rajahmundry to Khammam in a car.

He said Gugulot Nandaraju and Malavat Sai Kumar are residents of Karepalli Mandal in Khammam district of Telangana.

The police official said that a team from Gannavaram police station was checking vehicles at Kesarapalli junction on Tuesday morning when the suspects were detained with the narcotics

"The vehicle of suspects was checked and the police found 90 kg of ganja worth almost Rs 4 lakh. They seized the car and detained both the accused," he said.

A case has been filed against both the accused and investigation is underway. (ANI)

