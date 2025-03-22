Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that 92 people have been arrested in connection with the March 17 Nagpur violence, which involved incidents of stone pelting and vehicles being torched.

Earlier in the day, CM Fadnavis held a review meeting at Nagpur Police Headquarters regarding the recent violence in Nagpur.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, CM Fadnavis, who also serves as the state's Home Minister, said that the violence was triggered by rumours spread on social media alleging that a holy 'chadar' had been burnt on that day.

"I chaired a high-level meeting regarding the violence, which was also attended by state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. I reviewed every detail and shared my thoughts... The tomb of Aurangzeb was burnt that day when this incident occurred. Following the incident, a case was registered with the police. However, some people spread a rumour via podcasts and social media posts that a holy 'chadar' was burnt. This led to rioters pelting stones, torching vehicles and attacking shops in Nagpur," CM Fadnavis said.

He commended the police for bringing the situation under control swiftly. "Despite the intensity, the police brought the situation under control within 4-4.5 hours. They did everything to control the situation. However, many police personnel, including three DCP-level officers, were injured in the incident. A total of 104 people have been identified, of whom 92 have been arrested...The police will continue to make further arrests," the CM said.

He also said that damages caused during the violence would be recovered from the rioters. "Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, their property will be sold for the recovery. Bulldozers will also be used wherever required," CM Fadnavis added.

The clashes in Nagpur on March 17 erupted over demands for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. Tensions escalated further when rumours circulated that a holy book of a particular community had been burnt during the agitation. However, the situation has now returned to normal, and the curfew imposed in several areas has been lifted. (ANI)

