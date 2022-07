Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Over 4 lakh YSRCP cadres from across the state participated on the second day of the plenary held in Guntur, where the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted that 95 per cent of the manifesto promises have been fulfilled especially in education, health, agriculture, women empowerment, and housing sectors.

This statement came after Reddy was elected 'president for lifetime' of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) on July 9.

Addressing the mega gathering, the Chief Minister said, "We have struggled yet we have formed the government. The opposition said we will never win. But we proved them wrong by winning 151 seats out of 175, 83 per cent of panchayats, 98 per cent of municipalities and corporations, 97 per cent of ZPTC seats and 83 per cent of MPTC seats. We will prove them wrong again in 2024 and come back to power and serve the people."

Amid the thunderous applause and 'Jai Jagan' slogan by the cadres, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "13 years have gone, but the confidence and trust of people towards YSRCP remain the same. I thank you wholeheartedly for all the support you have extended over these years."

Party Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he was witnessing a sea of supporters and could see them to the horizon. The party has held its two-day plenary for the first time after sweeping the legislative assembly election, Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs).

"We all had witnessed the defeat, constant taunts, and oppression from TDP. But even after all these troubles, the supporters, leaders, and fans have stood by us. I salute them. After coming to power, we continue to implement our promises highlighted in the manifesto. I aim to do justice to the underprivileged. The journey that started with one MLA has now reached 151," said Chief Minister Jagan in his speech.

"The TDP and Congress had thought that there was no opposition in the state and that families of those that had sacrificed their lives fighting against them would never come back to power and fight them. When we formed the party and opposed them, they filed cases against us, especially me. Yet, this didn't put me down, and it never will. God has taught them a lesson. We all know the situation of the party which did wrong to me and betrayed me," said CM Jagan.

After being elected as the Lifetime President of the YSR Congress Party, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "A change can be seen between Vijayawada and Guntur today. I am thankful for the people who attended the plenary meetings despite the weather condition."

Noting that he aims to serve justice to the backward classes, the YSRCP president said, "About 50 lakh farmer families have benefited through our policies including grain purchases and free electricity by spending Rs 1,27,000 crores in the agriculture sector. We are holding the hands of the farmers and guiding them through RBKs."

"We are registering the houses in the name of the sisters. As of now, we have given more than 31 lakh house titles," said YSRCP chief said.

"Chandrababu Naidu does not have the chip to understand people's problems. Chandrababu has no respect and love for the people, and his policies were to prevent the poor from growing up," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

