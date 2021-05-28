Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Haryana reported 96 more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 8,035 on Friday, while 2,007 new infections pushed the tally to 7,52,069, the Health Department said.

The new deaths include 14 from Hisar, eight from Gurgaon, seven from Fatehabad and six each from Jind, Kaithal and Palwal districts.

Hisar reported 219 new cases, Gurgaon 171, while 150 fresh cases were from Bhiwani.

The active cases stands at 25,075, while the number of those who recuperated is 7.19 lakh, a recovery rate was 95.60 per cent.

The cumulative positivity rate is 8.46 per cent, the bulletin said.

