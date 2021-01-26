Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Haryana recorded 96 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while no death due to the infection took place in the past 24 hours, a health department's bulletin said.

It was for the first time in over three months that the state did not report any COVID-19 related fatality during a 24-hour period. Earlier on October 18, the state did not report any death during the same period.

It is also after many months that the daily COVID-19 cases have fallen below 100.

The total number of fatalities in the state stand at 3,014, same as on Monday, according to the bulletin.

The 96 fresh cases included 34 from Gurgaon and 17 from Faridabad. The total number of infections reported in the state so far have now risen to 2,67,417, the bulletin said.

Eight of Haryana's 22 districts did not report any fresh case during the past 24-hour, while three districts reported one case each.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,284, while as many as 2,63,119 have recovered. The recovery rate was 98.39 percent, it stated.

