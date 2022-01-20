New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A 99-year-old veteran, Sardar Sujan Singh, was felicitated by a team of Indian Navy personnel and other naval veterans at Karnal in Haryana on Friday, an official statement said.

"On behalf of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Singh was presented an appreciation letter, CNS crest, a memento and a 'Proud Naval Veteran' cap," it said

Also Read | Karnataka Records 47,754 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; 30,540 from Bengaluru Alone.

Sngh, a naval veteran in his 100th year, was felicitated by a team of Indian Navy personnel and naval veterans at Karnal, the Indian Navy's statement noted.

he CNS spoke on video call to Singh and wished him continued good health and happiness for the future, it stated.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Promises Farm Loan Waiver, Withdrawal of ‘Fake Cases’ Against Farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)