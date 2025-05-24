Bengaluru, May 24 (PTI) A 84-year-old-man with severe comorbidities has died in Bengaluru and his Covid-19 test results came positive on Saturday, said health officials.

The man with severe comorbidities got admitted to a private hospital in Whitefield, Bengaluru, on May 13 and died on May 17.

Results of Covid-19 test taken on him when he was alive came on Saturday showing positive, officials said.

According to the health department, 38 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state including 32 in Bengaluru.

