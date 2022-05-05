Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI): After being suspended from the position of Dean of the Madurai Medical College in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP, A Rathinavel assumed the charge, once again on Thursday.

Rathinavel was removed from his position, after the first-year students of the college took Maharishi Charak Shapath, instead of the Hippocratic Oath during the White Coat Ceremony on April 30.

The state government had ordered the removal of Rathinavel after the visuals of students taking the Sanskrit oath at the ceremony went viral.

The Hippocratic Oath is an ancient pledge of medical ethical conduct, taken by the medical students as an important step in becoming a doctor.

During the ceremony, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister of Commercial Taxes, P. Moorthy, District Collector Dr S. Aneesh Sekhar, and Medical College Principal, Dr A.Rathinavel were present. (ANI)

