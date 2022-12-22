New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday posted the bail hearing of Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala at 11 am.

Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, is likely to appear before Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari through video-conferencing.

In the last hearing on December 17, Poonawala's advocate sought time to seek instructions from his client.

Poonawala had informed the court through an email that though he signed on the vakalatnama, he was not aware that his advocate was going to file a bail plea on his behalf.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

