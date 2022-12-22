Mumbai, December 22: The Mumbai Police recently booked a man and his live-in partner for allegedly posting wife's pictures on social media. The incident came to light after the victim, a 35-year-old woman lodged a complaint against her husband and his live-in partner for allegedly posting her obscene pictures on Instagram.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman in her complaint said that her husband posted her pictures on social media to take revenge as she had filed a dowry harassment case against her husband. The woman, a resident of Karave village in Seawoods also said that she lives with her 16-year-old son. Maharashtra Shocker: Man With Three Wives Strangles Girlfriend to Death After She Insisted on Marriage, Dumps Body in Gadi River; Arrested.

A police officials said that the woman and her husband have been living separately since the last eight years. Cops said that the complainant runs a salon while her husband is a mathadi worker, who works with the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi.

Speaking about the case, Uttam Jagdale, senior police inspector, NRI police station said, "The estranged husband, too, resides in the same building as the complainant. The duo used to indulge in frequent quarrels and keep hitting back at each other through social media or cases."

Cops said that on December 4, the husband uploaded obscene pictures of his wife. The wife learned about her husband's act only on December 19. After learning about the incident, the woman approached NRI police and filed a complaint against ther husband and his live-in partner. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Tortured by Husband and In-Laws, Woman Dies After Jumping off Building in Koparkhairane; Child Survives.

"As per the accused, the woman too had uploaded his photos on social media a few months ago, but he did not file a case. A notice of appearance before a police officer, under section 41 A (1) of Code of Criminal Procedure will be issued to the man," SI Jagdale added. He said that the husband and his live-in partner have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).