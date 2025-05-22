New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released a fresh list of office-bearers, appointing key leaders to organisational roles across various states as well as for overseas coordination.

The appointments were formalised through an official announcement signed by Sandeep Pathak, the party's national general secretary (organisation).

Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey has been appointed as the party's overseas coordinator. Additionally, he has been named 'Sah Prabhari' (co-in-charge) for Uttar Pradesh, along with Vishesh Ravi, Anil Jha and Surendra Kumar.

As part of the organisational restructuring, new 'Prabharis' (state in-charges) have been assigned for nine states and one union territory.

Jitender Singh Tomar has been appointed in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, Rajesh Gupta for Karnataka, Rituraj Govind for Himachal Pradesh, Mahendra Yadav for Uttarakhand, Dheeraj Tokas for Rajasthan, Prakash Jarwal for Maharashtra, Priyanka Kakkar for Telangana, Shelly Oberoi for Kerala, Pankaj Singh for Tamil Nadu, and Prabhakar Gaur for Ladakh.

The party also announced new 'Sah Prabharis' for select states.

Ghanendra Bhardwaj will serve as the 'Sah Prabhari' for Uttarakhand, while Vijay Phulara will assume the role in Himachal Pradesh.

These additions are expected to boost local leadership and coordination in these regions, party sources said.

The move is part of AAP's broader strategy to consolidate its organisational base and expand its influence across the country and among Indian communities abroad, party sources said.

