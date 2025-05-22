Jaipur, May 22: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 board exam results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams today, May 22, at 5 PM. Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma will make the official announcement during a press conference, which Education Minister Madan Dilawar is expected to join via videoconferencing.

Once released, students can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in by entering their roll numbers. Direct result links will also be available on verified result portals. Scroll down to know how to check the Rajasthan class 12 result 2025 online. RBSE, JAC Class 10 and 12 Results Date 2025: Rajasthan and Jharkhand Board Results Expected Soon, Check Official Websites and Steps To Download Marksheet.

How To Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2025

Visit the official Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link titled "RBSE 10th Result 2025" on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and any other required information.

RBSE class 12 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

A total of 8,93,616 students registered for the RBSE Class 12 exams this year, with 2,73,984 in the Science stream, 28,250 in Commerce, 5,87,475 in Arts, and 3,907 in the Senior Upadhyay category. RBSE 12th Result 2025: Rajasthan Board To Release Class 12 Results Soon on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How To Check and Download Scorecards.

RBSE has also confirmed that the Class 10 results will be announced soon. While the exact date has not been disclosed, officials said the result processing is in its final stages and will be released shortly after the Class 12 announcement.

