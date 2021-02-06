New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The AAP has announced candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections to six seats which will be held on February 28.

The names include Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E, Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E, Ramchandra from Rohini C32N and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North 62N, the Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement on Saturday.

All these leaders have done great work in their respective areas and the party selected them based on their performances, the statement said.

