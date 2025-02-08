New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): As the fate of key Delhi leaders is to set to be decided with counting for Delhi the Delhi assembly polls slated to begin in a while, key candidates of Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress turned to their religious sides by visiting temples and offering prayers.

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Greater Kailash seat, Saurabh Bharadwaj offered prayers at the Kalkaji temple ahead of Delhi election results and said, "Whatever happens, now it is in the hands of the mother goddess."

Bhardwaj exuded confidence stating that AAP would get a comfortable majority to form its government.

"Every attempt was made to remove AAP from government, but the public's blessings are with the AAP. I believe that the public is going to make Arvind Kejriwal the CM for the fourth time. In a few days, he will take oath as the CM. We are getting information from different areas that AAP will get a comfortable majority and make government...AAP will get minimum 40-45 seats," he said.

His contender and BJP candidate Shikha Rai also offered prayers at the Kalkaji temple and exuded confidence of her victory. She said, "I have come here to take the blessings of Maa Kalka."I am confident about my victory.

BJP leader and candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple located in Green Park.

He said, "The way the county is becoming Viksit Bharat, the same way 'Lotus' will bloom in Delhi...There will be no hat-trick (for AAP). Exit polls show the mood of the people.''

Exuding confidence, Harish Khurana, who is a BJP candidate from Moti Nagar said that BJP is going to win more than 50 seats and the party will return to Delhi after 27 years.

"The way we are getting the response from the people, not just in Motinagar but, in the entire Delhi the BJP is going to win with than 50 seats... The people were facing issues... But instead of answering their questions, Arvind Kejriwal and his gang were dilly-dallying with the politics of allegations and accusations. Their attempts have failed. Today, the BJP will return to Delhi after 27 years," Khurana said.

BJP candidate from Madipur, Kailash Gangwal expressed confidence, saying, "People have made up their minds and they have voted in large numbers for the BJP for a change and BJP govt is going to be formed this time."

Ahead of the vote counting, former AAP leader and Congress Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba also offered prayers at Kalkaji temple.

Lamba stated that her party fought elections based on the issues of the people and they will accept whatever people have Delhi have decided.

"I began my election campaign with the darshan of Kalka ji... We have fought elections based on the issues of people. Now, whatever the people of Delhi decide, we will accept that," she said.

Ahead of Delhi election results, Congress MLA candidate from Kasturba Nagar, Abhishek Dutt expressed confidence, stating, "The truth and our hard work will win. I am confident that people will give me a chance to serve them again..."

AAP MLA candidate from Patel Nagar, Pravesh Ratan said, "We will see a good result. AAP will form the government with a huge majority in Delhi."

Authorities have stepped up security at the counting centres across the National Capital Territory.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is striving to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has faced setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power after more than two decades. (ANI)

