New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party has condemned the Congress for including Jagdish Tytler in the delegates team of the All India Congress Committee at the plenary session in Chhattisgarh. The AAP has called for Tytler's expulsion, citing his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide.

Jarnail Singh, an MLA and senior leader of the AAP, has accused the Congress party of promoting the perpetrators of the 1984 genocide. The MLA also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that while he claims to spread the message of peace, he is giving a platform to someone like Tytler who was involved in the riots.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Cheats Over 50 People on Pretext of Giving Them Jobs in Merchant Navy; Arrested From Kanpur.

In a press conference held on Monday at AAP headquarters, Jarnail Singh reminded how humanity was put to shame when in 1984, genocide was openly organised. "Even though it was the Prime Minister's responsibility to apprehend, convict, and punish them so that no one else could conduct such a horrific deed in the future, Rajiv Gandhi, the nation's former prime minister, justified the atrocity and used the phrase, 'When a great tree falls, the ground shakes.' And ever since that, the process of saving those murderers has continued to date," he said.

He conveyed the outrage of all the families of victims of the 1984 genocide, the entire Sikh community, and all those who value justice throughout the world at the despicable decision by Congress to include Jagdish Tytler, who is accused to have played a key role in organising the murders of Sikhs during the genocide, in the AICC.

Also Read | Congress Releases List of AICC Delegates From Delhi, Jagdish Tytler's Inclusion Sparks Row.

Countless commissions, committees, and SITs were formed to bring those murderers to their end. But, the families of the victims have only ever been duped in the name of justice. As the MLA of Tilak Nagar, where many families of victims of the 1984 genocide still reside, he said, that the victims still hope that one day we will receive justice and that these murderers will be put behind bars. Instead of sending them to jail, Congress is repeatedly honouring them by giving them significant positions.

Addressing the Congress, he said that they should understand and be ashamed that they have been getting zero seats in the Vidhan Sabha from areas of Delhi where the massacre had taken place. "If you also did not get this lesson, then maybe you are trying to get zero seats in all of India as well," he said.

He said that they heard that these commissions, committees, and the legal system were run in the accused's favour for as long as the Congress government was in power. They believed that justice could finally be served since the BJP government took office. The BJP likewise hurriedly established an SIT in 2014. He said, "The SIT also promised to bring the killers to justice within a year, but nearly ten years later, we have yet to see any results from their report. I get the impression that the organisations carrying out the central government's orders are attempting to suppress the genocide."

He said that there is no doubt that Congress and the BJP have reached an understanding that states, "You don't talk about the 1984 genocide, we won't talk about the Gujarat riots in 2002." The nation's citizens must understand this agreement. Because it would be disastrous for the country if it has been decided that individuals who plan massacres would rule the nation. "If you are quiet when there is an attack on your neighbour, then the next number is yours, understand this too. There is a desperate need for peace and love in this country," he said.

The MLA asserted that Jagdish Tytler, the key suspect in the 1984 genocide case, needs to be removed from the committee by Congress immediately and all necessary steps should be taken to bring him to justice. He said, "We also request the BJP-rule central government to deliver justice to the victims of the 1984 genocide, and bring the murderers to their end instead of conspiring with them. The country can very well understand and see through this conspiracy." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)