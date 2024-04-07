New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): BJP leader and party candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha parliamentary seat, Bansuri Swaraj, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged pathetic conditions in Mohalla Clinics in the city.

Swaraj, who was addressing a gathering on Sunday, said fake medicines are being distributed in Mohalla clinics, and administrative staff treat patients.

"On one side, PM Modi distributes good quality and less expensive medicines in Janaushadhi Kendra, on the other side, the AAP government distributes fake medicines in Mohalla Clinics. Doctors don't treat patients in Mohalla Clinics but the administrative staff look after patients. This is what their Delhi Model is?, she asked.

"On one side, BJP delivers tap water connection in every house, whereas AAP commits Jal Board Scam...I want to tell you whole of the Delhi is pissed off due to Kejriwal's corruption but he was busy in enjoying his power and scams. Today, AAP is doing a drama of sympathy and the people of Delhi can understand it very well," she added further.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in the national capital in a single phase on May 25. The BJP had won all seven seats in both 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

