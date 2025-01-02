New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Congress leader SS Randhawa criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling it the "B-team" of the BJP on Thursday.

He questioned Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's decision to write to the Delhi government, suggesting he should have addressed the governments of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan instead, as they have a larger number of farmers.

Also Read | Unnao Boat Capsizes Over Reels Craze: Teenager Dies, 6 Others Rescued As Boat Flips in Lake While Making Social Media Reels In Uttar Pradesh.

Randhawa also criticized Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not visiting Punjab's farmers, who he believes are fighting for the rights of farmers across India.

"AAP is the B-team of BJP. If Shivraj Singh Chouhan had to write a letter, he should have written to the governments of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan because there are a large number of farmers here. How many farmers are there in Delhi?.. Why has Kejriwal not gone to the farmers of Punjab till date? The farmers of Punjab are fighting the battle of the farmers of India and there is no politics in it..," he said.

Also Read | What Is INR 450 Crore Chit Fund Scam, Probe in Which Brought Shubman Gill and 3 Other Gujarat Titans Players Under Scanner?.

Earlier, reacting to the allegations of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the condition of farmers has never been "as bad as" it was during BJP's rule, according to a statement issued from the Chief Minister's office.

Sharpening her attack, she further alleged that the "BJP talking about farmers is like Dawood preaching on non-violence."

In a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office, Atishi said, "BJP talking about farmers is like Dawood preaching on non-violence. The condition of farmers has never been as bad as it was during BJP's rule. Farmers in Punjab are on hunger strike, tell Modi ji to talk to them. Stop doing politics on farmers' issues. Bullets and lathis were fired on farmers during BJP rule."

On January 1, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote a letter to Delhi CM Atishi on the issue of farmers.

"I am writing this letter to you with great sadness. You have never made appropriate decisions in the interest of farmers in Delhi. The farmer-friendly schemes of the Central Government have also been prevented from being implemented in Delhi by your government. Your government has no sympathy for farmers. Today the farmers of Delhi are upset and worried. Due to the non-implementation of many farmer welfare schemes of the Center by the Delhi Government, the farmer brothers and sisters are being deprived of the benefits of these schemes. I had earlier also written a letter to you and informed you about the problems of the farmers of Delhi, but it is a matter of concern that your government has not resolved these problems...", read the letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)