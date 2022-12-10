New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Friday opposed a bill introduced in the Upper House to regulate the appointment of judges through the National Judicial Appointment Commission and requested the government not to introduce any bill that would involve interference of political class in the selection of judges.

Earlier on Friday, CPI(M) MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya introduced the bill in Parliament.

"The way Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other heads are selected through government influence, they want to have their hold even on the judiciary," Chadha told ANI.

"I would request the government and my opposition party not to introduce any bill where the government gets the power to select the judges," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

"In the last 30 years, 3 times, the NJAC has been rejected by the judiciary and gave importance to the judicial independence," he further added.

Taking to Twitter, Chadha said, "Opposed the introduction of The National Judicial Commission Bill, 2022 by way of a Private Members Bill in Parliament. Interference of political class in the appointment of judges would jeopardize the independence of judiciary which is part of the 'basic structure' of the Constitution."

"The government wants to capture the only pillar of democracy that is keeping its dictatorial tendencies in check. Brazen attempts to appoint Judges like they appoint Directors of CBI, ED etc must be collectively opposed by all. The Collegium system is just fine with minor scope for improvement," he stated.

In 2014, the National Democratic Alliance government brought the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act in an attempt to change the system of appointment of judges.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently passed a certain remark on the 99th Constitutional Amendment Bill paving way for the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC) which was undone by the Supreme Court in 2015. (ANI)

