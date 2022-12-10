Shimla, December 10: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be Himachal Pradesh's new chief minister and Mukesh Agnihotri has been appointed as deputy chief minister, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said after Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Shimla on Saturday. The Congress high command approved the name. Sukhu and Agnihotri will take oath as Himachal Pradesh CM and Deputy CM on Sunday, December 11. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu To Be Next Himachal Pradesh CM, Congress High Command Approves His Name, Say Sources.

The grand-old party, even after securing a clear mandate in the hilly state, was finding it difficult to fill the void created by the death of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and reach a consensus on the legislature party leader who will become the CM. The decision came a day after the newly elected Congress MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress high command to select the next leader of the legislature party. Congress Announces Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu To Be Next Himachal Pradesh CM, Mukesh Agnihotri His Deputy.

Who Is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu?

Born on March 27, 1964, in Nadaun, Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu began his career in student politics.

Sukhu holds an MA degree and an LLB degree from H.P. Shimla University.

Sukhwinder joined the National Student Union of India (NSUI), Congress’s student wing, during his time in college.

He was elected president of its state unit in 1989. Between 1998-2008, Sukhwinder also served as the president of the state Youth Congress.

Sukhu was elected twice as Councilor of the Municipal Corporation of Shimla in the periods between 1992 and 2002.

After his decades-long stints at the Youth Congress, he became the Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee in 2008.

Owing to his party management skills and popularity, Sukhu was later made the president of the party.

On December 10, his name was announced as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh after the party won the majority with 40 seats in the 68-members assembly.

Who Is Mukesh Agnihotri:

A Five-time MLA and Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri has been named as the deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Agnihotri defeated his BJP rival Ram Kumar in Haroli constituency. Journalist-turned-politician Agnihotri was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly from January 2018 to December 2022.

"I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfill the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state," Sukhu was quoted as saying.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 11 in Himachal Pradesh. The ceremony will be attended by several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge.

