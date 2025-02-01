New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) incumbent MLA and candidate from the national capital's Rithala constituency, Mohinder Goyal was attacked during rally after which he fell unconscious, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Goyal is presently undergoing treatment at the Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at around 11.15 am today after which the police team reached the spot.

Police officials said, "We had received a call that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mahendra Goyal has been assaulted and he has fallen unconscious."

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of the attack. Taking to X, Singh said, "BJP is losing badly in Delhi and in frustration, it has resorted to violence. AAP MLA @MohinderAAP from Rithala was attacked by BJP goons. Where is the Election Commission sleeping?"

Goyal is in the electoral fray against Bharatiya Janata Party's Kulwant Rana and Congress' Sushant Mishra for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls on February 5.

Rithala Assembly constituency is one of the 70 Delhi assembly constituencies and is located in the North West Delhi district. This assembly covers various sectors of Rohini, Rithala village, Budh Vihar and Vijay Vihar, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi.

AAP's Mohinder Goyal has been the incumbent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rithala since 2015. Goyal preceded the office by BJP's Kulwant Rana, who won the 2008 and 2013 Delhi assembly elections from the constituency.

Rithala is one of the key constituencies in the North West Delhi district.

Delhi Police had earlier issued a notice to Goyal and his office staff to join the investigation in a case involving fake Aadhaar card documents, in which several Bangladeshis were arrested, and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered during the investigation, according to Delhi Police sources.

Responding to the allegations, Goyal had termed the allegations as "politically motivated."

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP eyeing a third term will go to the public, boosting its 'performance' in education and the health sector.

AAP won 62 seats in the 2020 assembly elections while BJP secured the remaining eight seats. (ANI)

